DoorDash partners with Sportiqe for on-demand NBA Championship apparel delivery

Lifestyle brand Sportiqe has teamed up with DoorDash for an on-demand delivery service during the 2025 National Basketball Association (NBA) finals.

On the evening of the match, fans of the winning team, in this case the Oklahoma City Thunder, who beat Indiana Pacers on June 16, were able to order Sportiqe-designed championship apparel via DoorDash, an existing partner to the NBA, celebrating their team’s achievement.

The offer became available for customers living within the winning team’s city, who, after the final buzzer, could order the exclusive apparel from their local DashMart in the same evening.

The partnership intended to reflect how “the companies are redefining what it means to commemorate championship moments”, while also expanding on a concept increasingly favoured by apparel brands: that of on-demand delivery.

In recent years, DoorDash, originally a takeaway food delivery company, has expanded into other areas of business, namely fashion and beauty, via partnerships with third-party retailers.

The platform has signed on JD Sports, Golf Galaxy, Victoria’s Secret and David’s Bridal, among others, adopting a strategy that had already been sown into the seams of Deliveroo, a British delivery service that DoorDash had acquired in May 2025.

For its US Marketplace, DoorDash reported a year-on-year growth of 20 percent in gross order volume for the first quarter of 2025, as initial engagement across new consumer cohorts “remained healthy” and in line with average levels over the last year.