Dotte launches resale collective with leading childrenswear brands

Dotte, a fashion-forward peer-to-peer marketplace, has launched the Dotte Resale Collective with leading childrenswear brands including Tobias and the Bear and Turtledove London.

The new initiative offers childrenswear brands a full circle remedy to become more circular, reduce waste and ultimately minimise the impact of fast fashion by extending the lifecycle of their garments by encouraging more parents to buy well and resell.

Dotte Resale Collective launches with Tobias and the Bear, Turtledove London, Zig and Star, Another Fox, RaspberryPlum, Indikidual, Kiso and Mère Soeur, with more to follow adds the marketplace. Each brand will direct customers to resell on Dotte, and in return, they will reward customers who sell pre-loved items with discounts or money off their new stock.

Dotte also offers its community added perks such as exclusive online pop-up shops with brand partners.

Image: courtesy of Dotte; Turtledove

The resale culture is changing the way consumers shop, with Dotte stating that a recent report revealed that just 5-7 percent of preloved fashion is currently being bought and sold on resale platforms, yet reselling is the most effective way customers can reduce their fashion carbon footprint.

Simply by choosing to shop second hand, families can save up to 75 percent of carbon emissions associated with producing an item of clothing and up to 79 percent of the emissions associated with sending an item to landfill.

Amy Powney, Dotte chief sustainability officer and founder of Mother of Pearl, said in a statement: “Brands that stay ahead of the curve, and embrace the opportunity that resale presents now, will continue to resonate with customers and long outlast those that do not.”

Dotte, co-founded by Samantha Valentine and Louise Weiss, offers parents an easy way to buy and resell pre-loved items. It is free for parents to list on Dotte, with the marketplace taking a 15 percent commission on all items sold.