Dr. Martens celebrates 60 years with Raf Simons

Dale Arden Chong
American footwear company Dr. Martens is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its original style, the 1460. As part of the celebration, the brand commissioned 12 brands, labels and designers to reimagine the style, with Raf Simons as the latest designer to be part of its 1460 Remastered Program. This is Simons’ second collaboration with the footwear label.

“Our creative relationship with Raf Simons spans more than a decade,” the announcement stated. “As we are both heavily influenced by music, art and youth subcultures, another collaboration with Simons was a seamless reunion.”

The designer-who was just named as co-creative director at Prada—created Dr. Martens’ iconic style with smooth leather and embellished it with punk-style nickel rings and is available in a limited run.

The 1460 Raf Simons boot is available for 270 USD at Dr. Martens’ online website and select retailers.

Images: Courtesy of Dr. Martens
