Dr. Martens collaborates with Keith Haring

British footwear brand Dr. Martens has unveiled a new collaboration with the socio-political artist, Keith Haring.

The collaboration is a tribute to the New York-based artist who spent his life fighting for the oppressed and against convention, explained Dr. Martens in a statement, and will feature four distinctive styles.

Haring’s recognisable cartoonish illustrations have been printed onto two original Dr. Martens silhouettes, the 1460 boot for adults and kids and the 1461 shoe, all detailed with two bright character lace charms.

The 1460 boot is built from smooth leather enhanced with black graphic detailing across the upper and features a strip of Haring’s bold, colourful figures graphic on the heel. While the black kids 1460 boot is constructed from soft hydro leather and printed with his classic bat graphic and features a cartoon dog on the lace charm and an illustrated sock liner.

Completing the collaboration are two 1461 shoes made from Smooth leather and decorated with his staple designs. The first a nod to his ‘angelic baby’ designs with white colouring and the second is an all-over print featuring Haring’s iconic characters.

The capsule collection launches on January 22 and will be available exclusively at Dr. Martens.

Images: courtesy of Dr. Martens