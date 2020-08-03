Dr. Martens collaborates with Needles for remastered collection

Dr. Martens has teamed up with Japanese brand Needles designed by Keizo Shimizu as part of the brand’s 12 one-off collaborations for its 1460 boot's 60th anniversary.

The partnership marks the eight drop in the footwear brand’s year-long 1460 Remastered collaboration series which has seen Dr. Martens work with vintage Americana, military and sportswear-inspired brands including A-Cold-Wall, Raf Simons, Beams and Yohji Yamamoto on monthly drops of reimagined versions of its signature 1460 boot.

The latest collaboration represents a “clash” between Needles’ contemporary branding and the deep-set heritage of the Dr. Martens 1460 boot, explains the footwear brand, with Needles adding their signature purple track pant stripe to the boot as well as its trademark ‘Papillon’ butterfly.

In addition, the Dr. Martens x Needles boots offer a “contest of vintage and modern-day” with three sets of laces in black, purple and silver, to offer the wearer flexibility.

Darren McKoy, global footwear director at Dr. Martens, said in a statement: “Needles have been at the forefront of design for over a quarter of a decade. Their vision, to reimagine and reinterpret their brand year-after-year, brings a new fresh approach to the 1460 in the year of its anniversary.”

Commenting on the Dr, Martens boot, Needles stated: “The 1460 boot stands the test of time. It has this timeless, universal, unbiased attractiveness.”

The collection drops on August 22 from the Dr. Martens website and at other select retailers.

Images: courtesy of Dr. Martens