Dr. Martens collaborates with technical textile brand Ventile

Footwear brand Dr. Martens has launched a special edition of its Dr. Martens 1460 boot featuring exclusive Ventile fabric as part of the Made In England range.

The Dr. Martens 1460 boot feature Ventile L24 performance fabric in blaze orange, made from 100 percent extra-long-staple cotton yarn fibres, which are sustainably sourced. The fibres are then spun, twisted and woven to create the world’s densest cotton fabric.

The boots, handcrafted in Northamptonshire, are part of the 2021 edition of Dr. Martens’ Made In England range which pays tribute to the history and heritage of the brand.

Ventile marketing manager, Daniel Odermatt, said of the textile partnership in a statement: “Dr.Martens has been an icon of British design for decades. For Ventile to have been selected to be part of the upcoming collection is an honour. Dr.Martens boots are a great example of bespoke craftsmanship and it is wonderful to see the coming together of brands that both have a strong heritage and a unique production process.”

Dr. Martens senior footwear designer, Stella Makinwa, added: “As part of our Made in England range here at Dr.Martens we like to collaborate with suppliers who manufacture products with similar core values for quality and durability. Ventile was the perfect choice with its rich heritage in performance and weather protection.”

The Dr. Martens Made In England 1460 Panel Boot with Ventile is available from the Dr. Martens website for 219 pounds.