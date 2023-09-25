Dr. Martens launches collaboration with the Tate

British heritage footwear brand Dr. Martens has reunited with the Tate, a network of art galleries in the UK, to launch a collection featuring the work of Ithell Colquhoun.

Described as a celebration, the collection of footwear and bags, highlights the work of provocative surrealist Ithell Colquhoun, whose art is often grounded in the occult and nature and frequently explores sex and gender.

Dr. Martens x Tate featuring works by Ithell Colquhoun Credits: Dr. Martens

The Dr. Martens x Tate collection features the footwear brand’s classic 1460 boot, which has been reinvigorated with two of Colquhoun’s most expressive works: ‘Volcanic Flare’ and ‘Example of Decalcomania Technique’.

In addition, the collection also includes a backpack adorned with both images.

The collaboration drops on September 28 at drmartens.com and select partners.

Dr. Martens x Tate featuring works by Ithell Colquhoun Credits: Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens x Tate featuring works by Ithell Colquhoun Credits: Dr. Martens