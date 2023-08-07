Dr. Martens launches collaboration with Wacko Maria

Footwear brand Dr. Martens has launched its first-ever collaboration with Japanese streetwear giant Wacko Maria inspired by both brands’ mutual obsession with music.

The Dr. Martens x Wacko Maria collaboration combines the heritage brand’s timeless 1461 Oxfords silhouette with Wacko Maria’s use of bold animal prints.

The collection features two hair-on leather leopard print 1461 lace-up styles in white and black and tan and black complete with Dr. Martens’ iconic yellow Goodyear welt stitching and thick two-tone PVC soles.

Wacko Maria is the latest in a long line of collaborators with the footwear brand, joining the likes of Supreme and A-Cold-Wall*, as well as Marc Jacobs, Keith Haring, and Rick Owens.

The two styles are available on both brands’ websites, priced at 159 pounds / 160 US dollars.

Dr. Martens x Wacko Maria collaboration Credits: Wacko Maria

Dr. Martens x Wacko Maria collaboration Credits: Wacko Maria