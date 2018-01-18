Dr. Martens x A Bathing Ape to launch end of January

London - British footwear and accessories brand Dr. Martens has teamed up with iconic Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) to create a collaborative collection.

Named Dr. Martens x A Bathing Ape the collection sees the Japanese clothing brand redesign Dr. Martens iconic 1460 8 hole boots and 1461 3 hole shoes to feature The BAPE Ape Head. The shoes, which come in army green and oxblood feature embossed BAPE Ape Head detailing on the leather upper. The collaborative collection also includes work shirts, t-shirts and tote bags featuring BAPE Camo Print and logo.

Founded by Nigo in Ura-Harajuku in 1993, A Bathing Ape has garnered a worldwide following thanks to its playful prints and signature logo, inspired by the original Planet of the Apes movies. The Dr. Martens x A Bathing Ape collection is set to launch in all BAPE stores, selected Dr. Martens stores and online on January 27, 2018.

Photos: Courtesy of Dr.Martens and BAPE