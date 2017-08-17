Dr Martens X Lazy Oaf

Dr Martens and Lazy Oaf have come together on a three piece collaboration collection.

The iconic British brands have combined their styles, producing a signature Dr Marten boot featuring Lazy Oaf inspired additions: a leather frilled bib with threaded ribbons accompanied by a heart shaped ring pull zip. The Lazy Oaf ‘My Life is Boring’ slogan is printed on the back of the boot, completed with the signature Dr Marten boot loop.

The other shoe takes Dr Martens iconic 1461 shoe and adds Lazy Oaf’s style: a red heart polka dot style print, with ‘Don’t Care’ printed on the heels.

Available online now, the Lazy Oaf Jungle Boot retails at 185 pounds, and Lazy Oaf 1461 shoes at 125 pounds.

The third part of the collaboration combines both styles into a leather heart shaped satchel bag. Printed with the Lazy Oaf small red hearts, the design is finished with a buckle fastening and is currently ‘coming soon’ for 100 pounds on the UK website.

Photos courtesy of Dr Martens