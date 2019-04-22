Dr. Scholl's launches sustainability initiative

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes has announced they are invest in sustainable, eco-conscious design to create environmentally lower-impact shoes. The brand has long been dedicated to comfort, but now they are taking their mission one step further with a journey to make shoes using eco-conscious materials, finding ways to reduce packaging, and choosing sustainable processes when possible.

“Designing shoes that look and feel good is at the center of what we do, but we believe we have a responsibility to do more,” said Keith Duplain, senior vice president and general manager of Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, in a statement. “Doing good to make the world better— that’s where our passion truly lies. We’re excited to embark on this journey toward sustainability using the latest in innovation and eco-conscious design.”

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes is kicking off the initiative with men’s and women’s sneakers, the Howe and Herzog, crafted from eco-conscious, sustainably sourced materials as part of the Original Collection.

“We were given the opportunity to explore every possible option to create more sustainable shoes,” said Andee Burton, product development manager for Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, in a statement. “So, we went for it! There is a rice husk in the outsole to reduce the use of synthetic rubber, which is made of petroleum. The midsole has an algae-based EVA, and the cool thing about that is that we’re taking the algae from environments in the U.S. and China where the algae is suffocating fish, plants, and other microorganisms living in the water. The fabric is made of 80 percent recycled bottles, the leather is repurposed and chrome-free, and all the linings are 100 percent cotton, which is decomposable, unlike polyester. This shoe is our beacon of light.”

Earlier this year, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes also launched a limited-release, eco-conscious men’s sneaker in collaboration with St. Louis rapper Mvstermind, who was recently featured in the brand’s “Do What You Love” campaign. The fresh, urban sneaker featured a knit fabric and lining made from 80% recycled bottles and an algae-based insole and midsole.

While Dr. Scholl’s Shoes is at the beginning of its sustainability journey, the brand is committed to incorporating eco-conscious materials into all of its shoes for its upcoming collections, with a goal for every shoe to contain sustainable elements in the near future.

Beyond shoe design, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes is doing its part for the environment by rethinking its packaging, soon introducing its most sustainable box ever made with recyclable materials and soy-based inks. Packaging has also been reduced. Sending orders in one box whenever possible, in addition to reducing packaging on the inside of the box and switching shoe sticks from plastic to bamboo.

Beginning with their spring 2019 collection, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes has already made a measurable impact, investing to plant more than 6,000 trees, diverting more than 8,000 plastic bottles from landfills, using more than 100,000 yards of sustainable materials and saving more than 1 million square feet of plastic.

“We understand that sustainability is a journey, not an end destination,” said Jay Schmidt, division president of Caleres Brand Portfolio, in a statement. “From materials to packaging to our processes, we’re committed to sustainability at all levels and have continued goals for the future.”

photo: via Businesswire