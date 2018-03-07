Draper James launches plus size collection

Draper James, the Southern fashion and lifestyle brand founded by actress Reese Witherspoon, is partnering with Eloquii, the trend-driven retailer for women in US sizes 12-28 on an exclusive capsule collection to extend its size offering.

The Draper James for Eloquii collection for spring 2018 features 30 designs, including dresses and separates, and aims to celebrate Draper James' signature Southern aesthetic of femininity with colourful and upbeat details, while staying true to the design and fit Eloquii is known for.

Draper James founder and creative director Reese Witherspoon, said: "Here at Draper James we care deeply about our customers' feedback and they've consistently asked for expanded sizing. We were determined to set out to find the right partner to better serve her, which led us to Eloquii, a brand whose fashion and fit we love.

"It's been such a fun and rewarding experience to work with Eloquii on this collaboration. We are thrilled to invite more women into the family with the Draper James for Eloquii collection.”

Draper James expands sizing with a collaboration with Eloquii

Highlights from the debut ‘Escape Route’ collection for spring includes an embellished parrot dress, a dolly check print wrap top with matching skirt, the Charleston stripe dress and a stripy top featuring the slogan ‘Bless Your Heart’. Prices for the collection ranges from 55 to 225 dollars and will be available through Eloquii stores and its website, as well as on DraperJames.com and through exclusive trunk show events in Draper James stores and RentTheRunway.com.

The partnership will continue with the ‘Hello Darlin' Summer collection full of ladylike silhouettes showcasing Draper James' signature magnolia print and denim separates alongside playful accents including Southern slogans and shoulder ties.

Eloquii creative director Jodi Arnold, added: "When Reese and Draper James, a woman and brand we admire for Southern charm, hospitality and style, approached us to partner, we jumped at the opportunity.

“We are so happy to create a timeless and playful collection with a brand that shares our core values that all women should have access to amazing fashion.”

Eloquiii has become the go-to destination for women wearing US sizes 12+ as it offers trend-driven style at accessible price points across a wide range of categories including apparel, swim, wide width footwear and accessories.

Witherspoon’s Draper James’ direct-to-consumer business launched online in May 2015 followed by its flagship store in Nashville that autumn. Draper James also has brick-and-mortar locations in Dallas and Lexington and Atlanta. This isn’t the first time the brand has partnered with a brand to extend its reach last year it launched capsule collection with Net-a-Porter to target a global audience.

Images: courtesy of Draper James for Eloquii