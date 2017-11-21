Draper James partners with SCAD students for capsule collection

London - Draper James, the fashion and lifestyle brans launched by Reese Witherspoon, is set to team up with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to create a limited edition capsule collection.

Selected students from SCAD's fashion program will design a "Mommy + Me" capsule range for Draper James spring line, which will be unveiled at SCAD FASHWKND, the university's annual celebration, in May 2018. "SCAD and Draper James belong together! I really admire the depth and breadth of Reese's accomplishments in film and fashion. Her Draper James line is smart and chic, suffused with Southern charm — just like SCAD!" said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace.

"This partnership with Draper James is a dream for our students, who study within the world's preeminent School of Fashion. Every day these SCAD students manifest their dreams, just as Reese has done with her elegant, up-for-any-occasion brand." The project aims to connect students from SCAD degree programs in fashion, accessory design, graphic design, fashion marketing and management as well as fibres with the brand's design team to create a ready-to-wear collection. After the collection is unveiled at SCAD FASHWKND the capsule collection will launch for sale at draperjames.com.

In addition to launching a collaborative collection, SCAD is also set to honour Witherspoon with its prestigious SCAD Étoile award. The award will be presented in recognition of the brand's unique contributions to fashion, design and culture at the SCADshow theatre in Atlanta during an event on November 30. The move sees Witherspoon joining the likes of other fashion designers SCAD has honoured, such as Vivienne Westwood, Oscar de la Renta, Karl Lagerfeld, Tom Ford, Vera Wang, Diane von Furstenberg, and Carolina Herrera.

"I'm so incredibly honoured to receive the SCAD Étoile award and thrilled to be partnering with such a gifted and respected institution," said Witherspoon, the founder and creative director of Draper James. "I founded Draper James in order to showcase the originality and beauty of the South, and I'm thrilled it resonates so well with the emerging talent SCAD is known for around the world,"

