Dreamy, weatherproof and colourful: SS24 street style trends spotted in Copenhagen

Summer does what it wants and so do the trends on the streets of Copenhagen, from summery, barely-there outfits to autumnal and weatherproof looks. FashionUnited takes a look at how its visitors incorporated the weather patterns into their styles and what stood out away from the catwalks at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

'Under my umbrella'

Already the topic of one of Rihanna’s hit songs in the early 2000s and now the absolute must-have accessory, albeit rather unintentionally - the umbrella cannot be missing from many looks this season. Whether unfolded to protect against the rain or folded in as a walking stick, this accessory enhanced the looks in Copenhagen. Thanks to the many different variations and colours, the umbrella can be integrated into any style.

Copenhagen Fashion Week visitors brave the rainImage: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Cosy headwear

The visitors' cosy headgear put them in a better mood in the rainy weather. Whether as a fisherman's or cowboy hat or even in combination with a peaked cap, there are no limits to the trend - its main purpose is to increase the feel-good factor.

The various caps and hats can be used to create classic and understated looks, but also casual, laid-back ones. The headgear is usually colour-coordinated with the rest of the outfit or contrasts with it.

The colourful pieces are then usually contrasted with subdued tones such as black and white. Depending on how loose-fitting the knits are, they can serve as a basis for playing with the silhouette by combining them with other flowing shirts, skirts and dresses.

Colourful knitwear looks at CPHFW SS24Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Voluminous looks

But playing with the silhouette doesn't always need creating a contrast. Extremely loose-fitting coats, dresses and shirts can be used to create their own unique shape. Layers and special styling can make the look even more polished, but the voluminous dress with puffed sleeves also builds on this effect.

Voluminous looks at CPHFWImage: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Copenhagen’s take on 'Bridgerton'

Different layers and volumes also play a part in this trend, which catapults the romanticised dreams of a bygone era into the present. While series like 'Bridgerton' and 'The Witcher' present looks with ball gowns, witchy robes and battle armour, the wearers on the streets of Copenhagen - with its cobblestones and modern shops providing the perfect backdrop - adapt elements from days gone by and combine them with modern pieces. Corsets, Biedermeier sleeves and ruffles meet handbags, sunglasses and high-heeled leather boots, as well as prints and newer materials like denim. Matching make-up that is not too extravagant completes the look, so that the wearers:inside look top styled but not dressed up.

Modern fairytale in Copenhagen Image: Launchmetrics SpotlightImage: Launchmetrics Spotlight

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and editing from German into English by Veerle Versteeg.