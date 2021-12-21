DressX hosts interactive partnership with Metaverse Travel Agency

Digital fashion platform DressX, together with web3 studio Kollectiff, has revealed a limited edition Metahelmets collection as part of The Metaverse Travel Agency (The M.T.A).

Owners of the Metahelmets can wear them an unlimited number of times via DressX’s augmented reality (AR) app, with the first styles already available to purchase through its e-commerce site. Visitors to the site will also be able to virtually try the helmets on.

“This partnership with Kollectiff is exciting because it provides an experience in addition to the Metahelmet accessories,” says Daria Shapovalova, DressX CEO and co-founder, in a release. “If we were creating tangible, physical Metahelmets for users to wear to enter the world via AR, there would be a lot of raw materials waste. The metaverse provides the opportunity to create something without that same barrier to entry, in a fraction of the time. It also allows us to reach more people and open this experience to a wider audience.”

Purchasing a Metahelmet allows entrance to the soon-to-expand M.T.A platform, powered by Kollectiff, allowing users to gain access to exclusive content, member-only spaces, private quests, events and adventures. It plans to expand its platform to include its own digital universe, with the intention to act as a bridge between different metaverses.

The discord community stated on its website that it aims to pioneer “the next generation of wearable NFTs [non-fungible tokens] on the Ethereum Blockchain”, with the Metahelmets being its first collection available. A total of 10,101 randomly assembled helmets have been made, each unique and complete with its own traits and identifying number. A screen on the helmets, which is yet to be made available, will allow users to display other NFTs that they own.

“Metaverse is being developed fast, but there is still a way to go,” said DressX co-founder, Natalia Modenova. “That’s why bridging [in-real-life] and meta experiences is the most relevant utility and we at DressX provide it through augmented reality. This is absolutely aligned with the mission of the Metaverse Travel Agency and Metahalmets are the perfect products to introduce with all the utilities.”