Drest partners with Cartier and adds jewellery and watch mode

Luxury styling game Drest is launching a new jewellery and watch mode alongside an exclusive partnership with Cartier, highlighting its Clash [Un]limited collection.

The new mode allows fine jewellery and watches to enter the mobile gaming world with new detailed and enhanced gameplay features that enable Drest players to style jewellery and watches close-up in 2D on the game’s hyper-realistic model avatars.

For the first time, players can also experiment with stacking jewellery, layering bracelets, necklaces or rings to add their unique styling twist to a photoshoot, explains Drest in a press release.

The addition of the jewellery and watch mode will also see Cartier using the gaming app as a communications platform to showcase its new Clash de Cartier Capsule Collection: Clash [Un]limited, including the limited-edition Clash de Cartier stud.

As part of the launch, Cartier has created virtual styling challenges, where Drest stylists will be invited to get creative with the Cartier designs via two photoshoot challenges and one mood board challenge.

Drest founder and chief executive, Lucy Yeomans, said in a statement: “The world of watches and jewellery is the pinnacle of luxury aspiration, combining some of the most iconic and coveted designs with powerful storytelling. Bringing these pieces to life in Drest was a real technical challenge, but we are thrilled with the results, particularly the features that enable our players to get up close to the jewellery and try out our styling variants, such as stacking bracelets and watches and using multiple rings.

“Collaborating with the incredible Cartier and its truly iconic designs allows our Drest stylists – fashion lovers everywhere – to enjoy a true luxury experience, which we are passionate about. This new mode provides a uniquely engaging way for jewellery loving audiences to both experiment and get creatively involved in the storytelling of these very special brands.”

Arnaud Carrez, senior vice president-chief marketing officer at Cartier, added: “Pushing boundaries is at the heart of Cartier’s DNA, and we are continually looking to engage with our audiences with new and relevant experiences. The new Clash [Un]limited is an amazing, contemporary collection and the Drest features will further empower our audience to explore Cartier’s creativity and creations in an innovative way.”

Drest is the world’s first luxury convergence platform with gamification, shopping, creativity, content and entertainment at its core. It allows players to adopt the role of a fashion stylist and conduct daily styling challenges using the latest products from over 160 of the world’s leading fashion brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Prada, Off-White, Loewe, Chloé, Thom Browne, Burberry and Stella McCartney.