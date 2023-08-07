Drest teams up with Copenhagen Fashion Week

Luxury styling mobile game Drest has teamed up with Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) to spotlight Nordic brands and designers showcasing at the bi-annual event.

The collaboration features a series of in-game challenges on Drest highlighting brands and designers taking part in CPHFW, which runs from August 7 to 11, including Ganni, Stine Goya, and Cecilie Bahnsen.

Users on Drest can take part in either ‘Daily Style’ or ‘Brand Focused’ challenges. ‘Daily Style’ will bring players into the heart of CPHFW and ask them to style their avatars for different occasions - from attending catwalk shows to being hosted at an exclusive dinner with influencers and being street-style ready.

While ‘Brand Focused’ challenges highlight brands showing as part of CPHFW, allowing players to learn their stories and use their hero products to style their avatars.

Drest has also introduced two bespoke iconic Danish backgrounds for players to place their avatars in once they have completed their styling challenges, which will be available in-game until August 12.

Drest collaboration with Copenhagen Fashion Week Credits: Drest

Lucy Yeomans, founder and co-chair at Drest, said in a statement: “We are delighted to work with Copenhagen Fashion Week to bring the excitement and buzz of the event to a digital audience. Fashion Weeks are one of the fashion industry’s biggest highlights and being able to share experiences such as this with our style-obsessed players, so they can really be a part of these exclusive events, is what Drest is all about.

“CPHFW is a great fit for Drest as it's fun, playful, energetic but with a sustainability message at its core- values we wholeheartedly share. I cannot wait to see how everyone styles their avatars using our selection of Nordic brands!”

Drest collaboration with Copenhagen Fashion Week Credits: Drest

Drest brings Copenhagen Fashion Week into its gamified world

In addition to the in-game activity, Drest will also take part in the Copenhagen Fashion Week Talk Series. Jennifer Dickinson, vice president of brand and content at Drest will discuss Cultivating Digital Communities in Fashion, exploring how digital platforms and the metaverses can connect, inspire and educate within fashion alongside Charlene Prempeh, founder of A Vibe Called Tech and Benjamin Wymer, director of global brand experience at Snap Inc.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive at CPHFW, added: “Here at Copenhagen Fashion Week we are always exploring ways to bring the incredible talent of our Nordic fashion community to a wider audience through special partnerships, collaborations and activations. I am excited about the prospects and potential that partnering with Drest will offer, as it will open us into new territory - that of the gaming sphere - and in turn open new doors for opportunity to foster connections in the digital realm.

“Drest works with some of the most respected and recognisable brands in the world: we are proud to be the first partner for Drest of a collaboration of this kind and look forward to exploring how we can build more bridges between the digital and gaming world and Copenhagen Fashion Week.”