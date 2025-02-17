Dsquared2 unveils capsule collection with Ducati

Dsquared2, the contemporary designer label from brothers Dean and Dan Caten, has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection with Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati.

The Dsquared2 x Ducati collection celebrates the launch of the new Ducati XDiavel V4 motorbike and combines Dsquared2’s Italian tailoring and bold aesthetic with the motorcycling manufacturer's high-performance technology.

The line-up consists of an all-black leather look, including a leather jacket and matching trousers, featuring the two brands' logos, biker-style boots, gloves and sunglasses.

Dsquared2 x Ducati collaboration Credits: Dsquared2

Commenting on the collaboration, Dean and Dan Caten said in a statement: “Our collaboration with Ducati for the launch of the new XDiavel V4 is all about bringing to life the powerful energy and bold attitude of the motorcycle world.

“We wanted to combine exceptional design and speed to create a style that is both dynamic and refined, where aesthetics and performance merge in every detail.”

The capsule collection will be released in all Dsquared2 stores and in department stores and fashion specialist retailers worldwide in autumn 2025.

Claudio Domenicali, chief executive of Ducati, added: “The new XDiavel V4 is the boldest model in the entire Ducati range. A motorcycle with an extraordinary personality, ideal for those who like to stand out.

“The capsule collection created in partnership with Dsquared2 is perfectly in line with the character of this bike and from the very first glance succeeds in conveying the values shared by the two Companies: style, drive for innovation and a continuous search for excellence. I am sure that all the people who appreciate the XDiavel V4 will also be impressed by this limited edition collection.”