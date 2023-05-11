Dsquared2 unveils exclusive Manchester City capsule collection

Designer fashion brand Dsquared2, founded by Dean and Dan Caten, is celebrating its long-standing partnership with Manchester City Football Club with a new exclusive capsule collection.

Dsquared2 has been behind the pre-match uniforms for the Manchester City players and their manager Pep Guardiola for seven years, and now they are releasing a capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories detailed with the team’s name and crest paired with the Dsquared2 logo.

The capsule features denim, outerwear, baseball caps and sneakers with two different logo designs, and will be available via Dsquared2 flagship stores, its e-commerce and a selection of wholesalers worldwide from May 11.

Image: Dsquared2; Dsquared2 x Manchester City capsule collection

The item are mostly rendered in black and feature ‘Dsquared2 for Manchester City Limited Edit’ in white printed on the back of the black tailored jacket with a split vent, down the front of a blue denim shirt and jeans, on a black crewneck knit and a baseball cap, as well as on the tongue of the black lace-up boots.

While the black bomber jacket, black straight-fit jeans, jumper, beanie, baseball cap and backpack are detailed with a ship and diagonal stripes and the Manchester City circular crest printed in white.

Rounding up the capsule is a pair of low-top black leather sneakers printed with Manchester City in white on the reverse.

The capsule collection also comes with a special hangtag and internal label, and a dedicated campaign featuring key stars from Manchester City, including Erling Haaland.

Image: Dsquared2; Dsquared2 x Manchester City capsule collection

Image: Dsquared2; Dsquared2 x Manchester City capsule collection

Image: Dsquared2; Dsquared2 x Manchester City capsule collection