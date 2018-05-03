Duke of Edinburgh’s Award names JD Outdoors as recommended retailer

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award has signed a three-year deal with retail giant JD Outdoors, a division of the JD Sports Fashion Group that includes Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Ultimate Outdoors and Tiso, to become its recommended retailer of its expedition kit.

The deal will entitle Duke of Edinburgh’s Award participants, leaders and other adult volunteers to a minimum 10 and 15 percent discount on kit, equipment and clothing in store and online from the group’s stores.

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of the JD Sports Group, said in a statement: “We are delighted and proud to become The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award recommended retailer of expedition kit. The DofE is hugely respected and continues to go from strength to strength.

“As the UK’s largest supplier of outdoor goods and equipment we’re really looking forward to helping the whole DofE network get the best clothing and correct equipment to make the most of their expeditions. To be associated with a charity that proactively and positively encourages young people to explore the great outdoors and be active, supportive members of society is a huge honour.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is the world’s leading youth achievement award, giving millions of 14 – 24-year-olds the opportunity to volunteer, take on physical activities, learn new skills and participate in expeditions, with the aim of helping young people to develop positive attributes and skills that set them up for life and work.

Peter Schooling, commercial director of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, added in a statement: “There are a number of factors we consider when appointing a retailer to be a DofE recommended retailer of expedition kit. Our partner needs to offer a range of kit suitable for the Bronze, Silver and Gold Award levels and be accessible to our network of 420,000 young people and 40,000 volunteers.

“We are delighted that our new partnership with the JD Outdoors provides great choice, value for money, and knowledgeable staff to help with individual and group expedition purchases. We are sure that all DofE participants from all backgrounds will find the kit they need to make their DofE expedition enjoyable and affordable.”

To access the exclusive discount, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award participants, leaders and volunteers simply have to show their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Card or voucher in any Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Ultimate Outdoors or Tiso stores or on their respective websites.