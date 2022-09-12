Dundas joins Roblox in collaboration with DressX

Dundas has announced that it will be the next brand to join virtual world platform Roblox via a partnership with digital fashion retailer DressX.

The fashion brand has launched, together with DressX, a collection of six digital wearables utilising Roblox’s Layered Clothing technology, which aims to offer hyperrealistic and inclusive clothing for users’ avatars.

Items include a range of notable real-life Dundas garments, such as a headpiece worn by model Emily Ratakovski at the 2019 Met Gala.

“We believe in the future of fashion that is creative, well-suited for the contemporary pace of life, easily accessible, and therefore, of course, digital,” said Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova, founders of DressX, in a release.

The duo’s statement continued: “At DressX, we are absolutely convinced that soon every fashion brand will have its own digital line, and we are proud to work together with Dundas and Roblox, building the blueprint of the industry of the future.”

Dundas previously entered the metaverse through a similar virtual world Decentraland, which was the host of Metaverse Fashion Week in March 2022.

During the event, the premium label presented a number of digital dresses at a branded virtual store pop-up in the platform’s Luxury Fashion District.

Its new drop on Roblox brings its offer to an alternative digital fashion shopper group, with its collection now available to shop via the platform’s Avatar Shop.