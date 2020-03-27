Dundas launches Dundas Active

Peter Dundas, the designer behind his namesake label Dundas, has launched Dundas Active, a sportswear line to compliment his luxurious evening wear offerings. The collection, though athleisure focused, is fit for both work of casual wear.

Created in Los Angeles, the capital of athleisure wear, signature pieces include Dundas panther logo, emblazoned sports bras, high-waisted leggings, cycling shorts, long-sleeved leotards and a jumpsuit, all presented in basic black on black, multi-coloured floral pattern and magenta python print and all in performance friendly spandex.

“We are excited to launch Dundas Active," said Peter Dundas in a statement. "Addressing the Dundas Girls’ needs 24 hours a day has always been our brand vision and we hope the collection will make everyone look and feel great in their everyday.”

Price points for these sets range from 75 dollars to 260 dollars and are available to purchase beginning today on dundasworld.com.

photo: courtesy of Karla Otto