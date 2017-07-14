Dune London teams up with Kit Neale for AW17

High street footwear label Dune London has teamed up with London-based designer Kit Neale for a collaborative AW17 collection.

Since launching his eponymous brand in 2012, Kit Neale has become Internationally renowned for his unique understanding of colours, patterns and print. His signature aesthetic and keen eye for detail has led to the designer working in fashion, interior design, printmaking and now footwear.

The Kit Neale x Dune London collection, set to launch on October 9, 2017, consists of ten footwear styles in a range of colourways and a curated selection of accessories, all named after fish in honour of the collection’s seafood theme. Neale was inspired by the fun graphics on seafood packaging found in London’s Oriental supermarkets for this collaborative collection.

“No matter whether you’re in a classic British Fish and Chip shop, a supermarket in China Town, Billingsgate Fish Market, or the Afro-Caribbean food section of a convenience store - the graphics on seafood products are strangely often highly graphic, colourful, illustrated designs,” said Neale in a statement.

“I took these graphics and created a print and range that was reflective of some kind of uniform that you might find in a kaleidoscopic fishmongers or modish Sushi bar. Think if Kit Neale had a fishmongers or Sushi restaurant chain... what would the workers wear?”

Designs for the collection include formal derby style shoes, boots in hi-shine leather, slip-ons, and trainers. In addition to the footwear range, the Kit Neale x Dune London collection also features a holdall bag, rucksack, wash bags and passport holders, in reference to the globalisation and migration taking place across the world.

“I have always wanted to develop a footwear and accessories range and Dune provided an amazing opportunity to collaboratively develop a collection using their expertise and manufacturing knowledge with my tongue-in-cheek concepts.,” added Neale.

“Working with Dune has enabled us to develop the designs from conception to realisation with an emphasis on producing a luxury quality product at an attainable price and we can reach out to an audience who are seeking that playful option of shoe or trainer.”

Photo: Dune London