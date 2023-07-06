Dune London teams up with Reskinned to give shoes a second life

Footwear and accessories brand Dune London is partnering with clothing and footwear take-back and resale brand Reskinned.

The take-back scheme with Reskinned will allow customers to return pre-loved Dune London shoes in any condition and receive a voucher for up to 40 pounds off their next purchase at the footwear brand.

Dune London said in a statement that it hopes the scheme will “prolong the lifecycle” of its products as part of its overall responsibility strategy.

Clara Eisenberg, sustainability director at Dune London, said: “We are delighted to be working with Reskinned to put in place another piece of our responsibility initiative. We know lots of our customers have beautiful Dune London shoes hiding in their wardrobes and we’re excited to launch this partnership to allow these pre-loved shoes to be worn again.”

Reskinned founder Matt Hanrahan added: “We love to work with brands that create with longevity in mind, which is why Dune London was the perfect match for us. We’ll be in charge of keeping well-loved Dune shoes in circulation for the longest time possible through resale, repair and developing innovative end-of-life solutions for each and every pair.”