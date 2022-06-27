Dune London to launch debut kids footwear

Footwear retailer Dune London is launching a kids footwear line on July 1 to mark its first-ever children’s collection.

Dune London Kids will launch as a 22-piece girls range inspired by the premium design ethos of the adult collection with a focus on trainers, school shoes, and miniature versions of its best-selling styles.

For its back-to-school range, it will offer miniature trend-led snaffle loafers, ribbon lace brogues, quilted ballerinas, and patent slip-ons, while its fashion-forward trainers will feature pink knitted sock trainers, metallic star embroidered slip-ons and pearl embellished lace-ups.

Image: Dune London Kids

The collection will also feature recognisable staples from the ladies’ collections “reinvented for little feet,” including its gold glitter star motif trainers, chunky tread Chelsea boots and 90’s inspired snaffle loafers.

Dune London founder and chairman Daniel Rubin, said in a statement: “Introducing a Dune London kids range is something we have been mulling over for some time. Doing a “mini-me” version of some of our iconic casuals and boots made so much sense. It has taken quite a few attempts to get the range just right.

“Now I think we have cracked it. We have created a range that is special and different. I am really excited by the launch and am sure this is going to be a key element of our Dune London range going forward.”

Image: Dune London Kids

Dune London Kids will launch initially with a size range for girls: 9- 13 UK 1-2, with selected back-to-school styles extended to UK 3-4. The collection will be available from July 1, from Dune London’s website and at selected partners including Next, John Lewis, House of Fraser, Very and M&S. Prices will range from 45 to 75 pounds.

Image: Dune London Kids

Image: Dune London Kids