Dunhill hires new CEO

Dunhill has poached a new CEO from within the Richemont family. Laurent Malecaze will be the brand’s new CEO, coming from AZ Factory, a joint venture between Richemont and the late designer Alber Elbaz, who unfortunately passed away from COVID-19 in April. Malecaze was formerly CEO of multi-brand luxury retailer The Webster.

Malecaze began his career as a consultant at Bain & Co. In 2015, he joined The Webster as the brand’s chief operating officer. In 2018, he was promoted to president, and in 2019 he was named CEO. He succeeded Andrew Maag, a former Burberry executive who joined Dunhill in 2017. Richemont is expected to name a successor to Malecaze at AZ Factory.

Richemont’s fashion and accessories portfolio includes Chloé, Delvaux, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey, Serapian, and Alaïa. The company is best known for its luxury watch portfolio, which includes Cartier, A. Lang & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, and Vacheron Constantin.