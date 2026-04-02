Dutch Design Week 2026: Showcasing emerging talent

The call for entries for Dutch Design Week 2026 is now open, inviting designers, cultural institutions, brands and entrepreneurs to submit projects for the upcoming edition, which takes place from 17 to 25 October in Eindhoven. Applications are open until 16 June, with organisers encouraging submissions that reflect the full spectrum of the design field, from speculative and research-driven work to industrial and hands-on projects.

Organised by the Dutch Design Foundation, the event continues to serve as a global stage for both emerging talent and established names. Previous participants include designers and studios such as Maarten Baas, Studio Drift and Formafantasma, underscoring the event’s role in spotlighting innovative ideas and future-focused perspectives.

To support applicants, open walk-in sessions will be held at the Dutch Design Foundation office on selected dates in April, May and June. According to Miriam van der Lubbe, the initiative comes at a time when design plays a crucial role in addressing social and environmental challenges, positioning Dutch Design Week as a platform where ideas can connect with opportunities and shape new ways forward.