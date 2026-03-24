Dutch roots, London elegance: Fashion brand Baukjen on its expansion into the European market

London-based fashion brand Baukjen, co-founded by Baukjen de Swaan Arons and Geoff van Sonsbeeck, is expanding its European presence with a new Dutch webshop. The brand, which holds a B Corp score of 153.6 and received the United Nations Climate Action Award, combines British influences with the founders' Dutch heritage.

The brand has now launched its webshop in the Netherlands. The founders discuss the strategic decision to enter the Dutch market, the operational benefits of the new webshop, and their ambitions for further international growth in Europe and the US.

Could you tell us more about the history of Baukjen?

Baukjen was founded in London over ten years ago by us [Baukjen de Swaan Arons and Geoff van Sonsbeeck, ed.]. The founding principle was to design clothes that women want to wear season after season; modern, versatile pieces that truly become part of a wardrobe.

Over the years, Baukjen has evolved into a brand where style and responsibility are closely intertwined. Today, with a B Corp score of 153.6, Baukjen is among the highest-scoring SME fashion B Corps globally, and we have received the United Nations Climate Action Award.

For us, sustainability starts with design. When a garment is well-designed and worn for years, its impact automatically changes.

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Credits: Baukjen

Are Dutch and British influences reflected in the designs?

That combination is truly in the brand's DNA. Baukjen was founded in London but has clear Dutch roots through its founders.

The London influence is seen in the elegance and the idea of clothing that works for everyday life. The Dutch element is reflected more in the clarity of the design: clean lines, functionality, and a certain understated quality. This balance creates collections that feel sophisticated yet remain highly wearable.

Webshop expansion to the Netherlands is now a reality. What does this step mean for the brand?

The Netherlands feels like a natural first step in Europe for Baukjen. This is not only due to the founders' Dutch roots but also because we have had a strong and loyal customer base here for years.

With the launch of our European webshop, customers can now order without import duties or customs formalities. This allows us to serve European customers much more directly and to further build our presence in Europe.

Who is the Baukjen customer?

The Baukjen customer is a modern woman who values style but is also increasingly conscious of where and how her clothes are made.

She often has a busy life and looks for clothing that supports her; pieces that are both comfortable and refined, and that she can wear for various occasions.

Our collections are therefore designed as building blocks for her wardrobe: clothes that are easy to mix and match and that remain relevant beyond a single season.

Which countries are still on the wish list?

Europe is a logical next step for Baukjen. After the Netherlands, we are looking at France, Spain, and the Scandinavian countries, among others. In these markets, sustainability plays a significant role in how consumers view fashion and what they expect from a fashion brand.

We have also recently launched in the US, where we are seeing strong growing interest in premium fashion that combines style and responsibility.

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Credits: Baukjen

Can we expect own-brand stores in the future?

That is certainly something we are considering for the long term. At the same time, we are a self-funded company and believe it is important to grow carefully and responsibly.

For now, the focus is primarily on our online presence and on collaborations with selected retailers who can present the brand in the right way.

Can retailers buy the collection?

“For Europe, we are certainly open to collaborations with retailers who share our vision of modern and responsible fashion and who can represent the Baukjen brand in a way that is consistent with its identity.”

What are your ambitions for the future?

Our ambition is to continue designing collections that women will enjoy for years to come; clothing that remains relevant and earns a permanent place in their wardrobe.

We also continue to invest in further sustainability and transparency within our supply chain. In recent years, we have seen strong and consistent growth, with an increase of almost 50 percent in our online business last year. We want to continue this development internationally.

This interview was conducted in writing.