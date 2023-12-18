Duvin Design drops collaboration with Miami Dolphins

Florida-based beachwear and apparel brand Duvin Design has launched a limited-edition collaboration with NFL team Miami Dolphins.

The capsule collection marks Duvin’s first collaboration with an NFL team and celebrates the Miami Dolphin’s legacy as two-time Super Bowl Champions and South Florida’s oldest major-league professional sports franchise.

The retro-inspired ‘Dolphins by Duvin’ collection spans ready-to-wear and accessories references a classic Dolphins colour palette dating back to the 1960s, when the franchise was founded, and is infused with signature Dolphins and South Florida motifs such as championship rings, catamaran sails, and palm trees.

Duvin Design x Miami Dolphins collaboration Credits: Duvin Design

Consists of eight styles, the collection includes three T-shirts, a vintage rugby polo, a swim trunk, a short-sleeved cabana shirt, a 5-panel hat and a workwear jacket.

The T-shirts display an artistic interpretation of two championship rings, while the swim trunks feature the iconic aqua and orange motif rendered with retro-inspired vertical stripes and accentuated by a contrast Miami Dolphin logo, and the short-sleeve cabana shirt reiterates the franchise’s heritage with a repeat-print of the championship rings.

There is also a workwear jacket, a first for Duvin, embroidered with a reconceptualised Dolphins x Duvin logo. The aqua and orange logo, also features on the hat, while the vintage rugby polo is rendered in iconic Miami aqua with a white panel and the collaboration logo.

Mike Shaw, vice president of brand marketing at the Miami Dolphins, said in a statement: “We’re excited to collaborate with Duvin to bring a fresh take on Dolphins lifestyle apparel for our fans to enjoy.

“It’s a pleasure to work with local creatives as we look to provide our fans with an array of eclectic multiuse threads to fit a variety of lifestyles.”

The Duvin Design x Miami Dolphins collaboration prices range from 40 to 100 US dollars, and are available from the Duvin website, NFLShop.com, and at the Miami Dolphins Team Store at Hard Rock Stadium.

