Dylon Detergent to host pop-up to renew clothing during LFW

Dylon Detergent, a premium colour and care detergent, is hosting a pop-up activation during London Fashion Week, inviting people to reimagine and refresh their clothing.

Located in the heart of Covent Garden, the ‘Dylon Laundrette’ pop-up at 28 Henrietta Street will run from February 20 to 23, as part of the London Fashion Week City Wide celebrations, offering visitors an interactive experience teaching them how to revive their much-loved yet tired items.

CGI of the Dylon Laundrette Credits: Dylon

The ‘Dylon Laundrette’ has been inspired by the brand’s new detergent with Triple Renew Technology, which gently cleans, revitalises colours, and renews fibres to look brand new in just 10 washes.

It will feature a series of masterclasses showcasing how to renew clothing with sewing, fixing, and darning techniques, how to transform clothing into a wash bag and refresh pieces with unique embroidery.

CGI of the Dylon Laundrette Credits: Dylon

The masterclasses will be hosted by renowned experts from the sustainable fashion world, including Shakaila Forbes-Bell, The New Craft House, and Andrea Cheong and last approximately 1.5 hours. All participants have to bring one item of clothing that they want to renew, all other materials will be provided.

Entry to the launderette is free. Masterclass tickets are 7.50 pounds each, with proceeds donated to the British Fashion Council Foundation.