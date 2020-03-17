Dylon Dyes launches upcycling project with Christopher Raeburn

Dylon Dyes, which offers fabric dyes for use in the home, has partnered with British responsible fashion designer Christopher Raeburn on an upcycling campaign.

Christopher Raeburn, who is the creative director of responsible design company Raeburn, has taken three staple garments, a T-shirt, a button-down shirt and a pair of jeans and has done tutorials for customers to follow along to upcycle the unwanted items in their wardrobe into new pieces.

The partnership follows new research commissioned by Dylon Dyes which reveals that British consumers splash out thousands of pounds annually, 1,807 pounds on fashion, to keep up with the latest trends. It was also found that in 2019 alone, consumers binned an average of 12 items of clothing from their wardrobes, contributing to the rise of throwaway fashion.

Christopher Raeburn highlights upcycling techniques with Dylon Dyes

The aim of this project with Raeburn is to showcase how consumers can take old and discoloured pieces from their wardrobe and inject life into them at minimal cost and effort using simple upcycling techniques that can be done at home.

The simple visual guides on the brand’s website detail step-by-step how you can create the stylish at home, using a variety of Dylon fabric dyes including its machine dye pod and hand dyes.

Commenting on the new partnership, Rebecca Bland, Dylon Dyes senior brand manager said in a statement: “We are delighted to be working with Christopher on this campaign as Raeburn's ethos of responsible design is very synonymous to what we stand for as a brand.

“It is reported that around 300,000 tonnes of textile waste ends up in household black bins every year, which is then sent to landfill or incinerators. By getting creative and upcycling what’s already in your wardrobe, consumers can transform and extend the life of their clothes, which can benefit both the environment and their wallets.”

Raeburn added: “I have been an avid fan of Dylon Dyes since using them countless times during my college years studying fashion, so I am really excited about this partnership.

“Upcycling or rejuvenating clothes instead of discarding them is a simple way for anybody to reduce their impact and be more responsible - an element which has been at the heart of my business since its inception.

“I hope these easy visual guides will inspire people to look in their closet and have a try themselves, as ultimately it is the small steps that lead to positive differences for the planet.”

Dylon has been making fabric dyes for use in the home for over 70 years.

Images: courtesy of Dylon Dyes by Daniel Annett