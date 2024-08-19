Dyson launches first hairstyling product range

British technology brand Dyson, which has been making waves with its hair tools, has unveiled its first hair styling products.

The pre-style cream and post-style serum marks Dyson’s first foray into wet hair styling products and ingredient research, and they have been designed to complement its popular hair tools, including its hair dryers, straighteners, and multi-stylers.

The Chitosan pre-style cream has four varieties, with each formula tailored for different hair types, such as straight, wavy, curly and coily hair, featuring grape seed oil and argan oil to meet various conditioning needs.

The product is designed to prime and condition hair, reducing frizz and enhancing shine. It is powered by chitosan, a complex macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms, engineered with Dyson Triodetic technology to ensure flexible, all-day hold with natural movement and shine.

Dyson Chitosan post-style serum Credits: Dyson

Joining the pre-style cream is the Chitosan post-style serum, a lightweight formula designed to repair surface damage with amino acids, while providing a weightless, flexible hold. The serum, suitable for all hair types, has also been enhanced with hyaluronic acid to fight humidity-induced frizz for softness and shine.

Kathleen Pierce, president of beauty at Dyson, said in a statement: "Our engineers have rigorously tested to find the optimum percentage of chitosan for all-day, flexible hold, while maintaining natural movement."

The Dyson Chitosan formulations range will retail for 49 pounds / 59.99 US dollars for full-size bottles and will be available in refills from 44 pounds / 54.99 US dollars.