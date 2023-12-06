E.l.f. Cosmetics launches first-ever Bitmoji Beauty Drop

E.l.f. Cosmetics has partnered with Snapchat to launch its first-ever Bitmoji Beauty Drop to promote its O Face Satin Lipstick.

For 24 hours only, E.l.f. Cosmetics will be offering Snapchat users in the UK and the US the chance to claim a free lipstick for their Bitmoji.

E.l.f Cosmetics’ O Face Satin Lipstick Bitmoji ads will appear in between Bitmoji Stories, one of Snapchat's most popular shows, with 60 million subscribers, allowing users to claim a free lipstick for their avatar. The lipstick can be applied to their Bitmoji’s lips, as well as be saved to the digital ‘Closet’ so they can access it after the limited-time drop ends.

In addition, Snapchatters will be able to virtually try on 11 shades of E.l.f Cosmetics’ O Face Satin Lipstick through an AR Bitmoji Lens, which will also link users to the Bitmoji drop.

E.l.f. Cosmetics Bitmoji Beauty Drop Credits: Snapchat

Snapchat’s global head of fashion and beauty, Rajni Jacques, said in a statement: "Beauty is an expression of individuality, and we've loved partnering with E.l.f. Cosmetics to bring this exclusive Beauty Drop for Snapchatters to personalise their Bitmoji to reflect their unique style.

“We know that 74 percent of Snapchatters style their Bitmoji in the same brands they wear in real life, and we're excited to continue creating new ways for our community to express themselves through Bitmoji with the brands and products they love."

Patrick O’Keefe, vice president of integrated marketing communications at E.l.f. Beauty added: "We love force multiplying with Snap and together we have achieved many ‘eyes.lips.firsts.’ This Bitmoji drop is another first, and we know the Snap community is going to love expressing their (s)e.l.f. – which is at the core of who we are.

“As a brand that values self-expression, we recognise Bitmojis as a personal extension of style and personalities, and we're thrilled to be the inaugural beauty brand offering one of our coveted holy grails in their virtual closet.”