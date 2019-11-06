East launches first homeware collection

Contemporary sustainable clothing brand East has launched its first-ever homeware collection that is vegan and cruelty-free.

The debut collection has been made to be natural, ethical, sustainable, GMO and cruelty-free by using as many organic raw materials as possible to keep in line with the ethical and artisanal ethos of its clothing.

The homeware range includes mood-lifting candles that have been made entirely of natural ingredients and are hand-poured into British made hand-blown glass and glazed porcelain, as well as restorative reed diffusers made with 100 percent natural ingredients and pure essential oils, in glass apothecary bottles with natural rattan reeds.

In addition, there are re-energising bathing salts made from a blend of mineral-rich sea salts hand-harvested and solar evaporated from the crystal clear waters of the Isles of Scilly to help nourish skin and gently revive body and mind, while the incense sticks have been made traditionally with sustainable bamboo, hand-rolled without using dyes, chemicals or additives, and are 100 percent essential oil scent, no artificial fragrances and no aroma chemicals.

The collection is available online and ranges in price from 12 pounds for the incense cones to 48 pounds for its candle that comes in four scents.

Images: courtesy of East