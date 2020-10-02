Eastman Naia and DuPont Biomaterials launch new sustainable fabric collection

Global specialty materials company Eastman has collaborated with materials innovator DuPont Biomaterials to launch a new sustainable fabric collection. It brings together Eastman Naia cellulosic fibers and DuPont Sorona fibers to offer sustainable, biobased performance fabrics for comfortable everyday wear.

“With Naia, we are committed to building a more sustainable fashion industry in collaboration with industry partners. We are very excited to be working with the Sorona team to launch a collection of wonderful fabrics that are a great choice for womenswear fashion. More and more, designers are looking for sustainable fabric choices. And this sustainable fabric collection with biobased, renewable materials showcases that fashion can come without any compromise on beauty, quality or comfort,” commented Ruth Farrell, global marketing director of textiles for Eastman, in a press release.

Eastman’s Naia cellulosic fibres are made with responsibly sourced wood from sustainably managed pine and eucalyptus forests and plantations. They are produced in a safe, closed-loop process where solvents are recycled back into the system for reuse. Naia fibres have a low tree-to-fiber environmental footprint and a third-party-reviewed life-cycle assessment compliant with ISO 14044. Naia is also certified as biodegradable in freshwater and soil environments and is compostable in industrial settings, having received TÜV Austria’s “OK biodegradable” and “OK compost” conformity marks.

Fiber inventor DuPont, known for groundbreaking fibers such as nylon, Lycra, Kevlar and rayon, made its Sorona brand from 37 percent renewable plant-based ingredients. It is a USDA certified biobased product and received Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification. According to the company, the high-performing fibers made with Sorona polymer are currently used in various apparel applications, including athleisure and athletic wear, insulation, swimwear, outerwear, suiting, faux fur and more.

”We believe collaboration is the only way we will deliver on our promises to the textile industry. Our collaboration with Eastman's Naia branded fibers will allow more apparel brands the opportunity to address tomorrow's challenges through renewably sourced fiber materials without compromising performance and value. Sustainable fashion is the future, and this new collection is a great example of how you can create stunning designs while caring for our planet,” said Renee Henze, global marketing director at DuPont Biomaterials.

While Eastman’s Naia cellulosic staple fiber debuted at Première Vision Paris in February, the new sustainable fabric collection by Eastman and DuPont was available for visitors at Intertextile Shanghai in September and for brands at the Première Vision marketplace site.