Eastpak and Depop partner on upcycled backpacks

Eastpak has partnered with fashion marketplace, Depop on a collection of upcycled backpacks called Rebuilt to Resist.

The collection, which consists of fifty backpacks, will be available only on Eastpak’s US Depop shop. Focused on reducing waste, the designs are built with durable material and come with a limited warranty policy for up to 30 years, in order to extend the life of the design and encourage customers to buy less.

Using pre-loved bags from Eastpak’s warranty center, the collection fuses two recycled colourways or prints together, creating a unique design.

“We are thrilled to work with a like-minded partner like Depop - a leader in changing how we view and buy fashion - as Eastpak continues to work for a sustainable future,” said Domitille Parent, VP of global brand management at Eastpak.

Each backpack will feature a main compartment, zip fasting front pocket, 13-inch laptop sleeve space, jacquard webbing and a detachable brand keychain.

“The Rebuilt to Resist upcycled collection will showcase just how durable Eastpak product is,” said Parent.