Eastpak launches designer collaboration with Craig Green

London-based designer Craig Green has released a capsule collection with accessories and bag brand Eastpak for spring/summer 2025.

The collection of quilted bags blends practicality and innovation, infusing Eastpak’s signature and functional designs with Green’s utilitarian style and workwear influence, drawing inspiration from the British designer’s signature quilted worker jacket and Eastpak’s military gear-producing roots.

The three-piece collaboration embraces form and function and includes a padded backpack, travel bag and waist bag, all of which feature purpose-built compartments for convenient organisation.

Craig Green x Eastpak collection Credits: Eastpak

Eastpak’s iconic ‘Quilted Padded Pak’r’ backpack sits at the heart of the capsule collection. The style has been reinforced with “more padding than ever before” and a “robust rope-inspired handle” for all-day comfort and convenient carrying. The design also features a built-in padded laptop sleeve and an internal zippered pocket for securing small items. The backpack comes in three colourways, including black, navy and khaki.

The collection also includes a ‘Quilted Travel Pack,’ a versatile luggage option inspired by the shape and function of Eastpak’s 2-in-1 travel bag, which can be carried with backpack shoulder straps, detachable carry straps, and cord tunnel-constructed carry handles. The spacious bag features two zippered main compartments, a built-in padded laptop sleeve and two zippered front pockets.

Rounding off the collaboration is a ‘Quilted Waist Bag’ with a cord tunnel constructed side handle and a robust padded belt for styling in different ways.

Prices for the Craig Green x Eastpak collection range from 85 to 240 pounds.