Eastside Golf launches women’s line

Black-owned Eastside Golf, launched in 2019 to shift the culture of golf on and off the course to make the sport more inclusive, has launched its debut women’s apparel collection.

The 20-piece women’s collection has been crafted with the needs of seasoned players, youthful enthusiasts and newcomers in mind and features a two-piece tracksuit, banded crop tees, jumpsuit, and pique polos, skorts and dresses, which all feature Eastside Golf’s script or swingman logo.

The pieces aim to support both fashion and function with many pieces having functional hidden pockets, perfect for tees, golf balls, valuables, sunglasses and keys, while the hats have been designed to be comfortable for a variety of hairstyles and textures and feature a satin lining to protect hair.

Olajuwon Ajanaku, co-founder and creative director of Eastside Golf, said in a statement: "Since our early days, we've had women purchasing Eastside Golf items for themselves, and asking us when we'd be entering the women's category. But we didn't want to 'shrink and pink' our existing products; we wanted to create something authentic and considered.

“This is why we dedicated additional resources to bringing on designers with extensive expertise in women's apparel to create items that are both fashionable and functional, and equally at home on the street or in the clubhouse. We have had our eye on entering the women's category for a long time, and we are thrilled to bring this to life in our first collection.”

Earl Cooper, co-founder and chief executive of Eastside Golf, added: "As a fashion brand rooted in golf, we are making a brand for golfers and non-golfers alike. Our clothes are designed to feel good both on and off the course.

“We are serving women who have, up to this point, not been served by golf apparel brands in the way they deserve - they do not have the clothing options that men do, despite making up a sizeable, and increasing, portion of the golf-playing community.”

The collection will be released in three phases in May via Eastside Golf's website and through its app.

Eastside Golf has established itself as a leader in golf apparel and accessories by leveraging fashion to change the cultural perception and conversation around golf. It has been worn by the likes of NBA stars Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum, NFL players Patrick Mahomes and Victor Cruz, musician DJ Khaled and President Barack Obama. It has also collaborated on seven collaborations with the Jordan Brand and has strategic partnerships and licensing deals with the NBA, MLB, and Mercedes-Benz USA.