Eats Channel launches lingerie label

Eats Channel, the all-video social media platform that shares influencers and models indulging in their favourite food to music, has launched a lingerie label, Eats Lingerie.

The debut collection, ‘Black Cherry’, comprises of a bra, garter belt, g-string and nipple pasties crafted from black eyelash lace, soft satin trims and finished with glossy gold hardware and bespoke Eats-themed cherry charms.

The first lingerie collection from Eats has been designed to encapsulate “powerful, feminine pieces with a modern edge,” explained the brand, and each range, debuting monthly, will be produced in strictly limited numbers with less than 300 sets available at a time as they want the wearer to “feel similarly special and rare”.

Chris Applebaum, the director of Eats, said in a statement: “I know the idea of launching a lingerie brand may seem to have come out of left field, but the genesis of this project was borne over 2 years ago. Lingerie found Eats. While I have always loved working and featuring other brands on our digital media platforms, sitting behind the curtain listening to girls in the Eats wardrobe room, I would hear feedback about everything and – especially with lingerie.”

Eats Lingerie’s creative direction and design is led by managing director, Gemma Louise May, who previously worked for Australian lingerie label, Honey Birdette, with Applebaum calling her the “real master” behind the lingerie brand.

Commenting on the design, Applebaum, added: “I have worked closely with our designers throughout the creative process which is why there are certain design elements to Eats Lingerie which won’t be seen on other labels.

“First of all: Fit. When girls put on our lingerie, we want them to know they look their best and therefore feel their best. Secondly, each Eats Lingerie set will be adorned by a tiny gold Eats-themed charm. The first reflecting the confident, sexy and whimsical nature of the brand: cherries!

“Lastly, we want everything to be maximum sexy all the time. This means demi-cup bras, lots of exposed booty so we see more skin, translucent and lace fabrics so we can amp up the sexy factor even more. But, most importantly, lingerie is intimate, so we want your experience with Eats Lingerie to feel personal.”

To launch the debut collection, Eat Lingerie worked with LA-based photographer Sonny Matson and model Erin Michelle Cummins to showcase the black lace lingerie in Malibu.

Prices for the Eats Lingerie ‘Black Cherry’ collection ranges from 20 to 73 pounds (24.99 to 89.99 US dollars).

Images: courtesy of Eats Lingerie by Sonny Matson