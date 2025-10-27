Ebay becomes pre-loved partner to Condé Nast

US publisher Condé Nast, renowned for its fashion magazines including Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair, has partnered with Ebay on second-hand fashion.

The US resale platform will become the “official pre-loved partner” of Condé Nast, Ebay announced on Monday. The collaboration will span the German, UK and US markets, covering Condé Nast titles such as Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired, Architectural Digest, Teen Vogue and Glamour.

“Through our partnership with Condé Nast, we are actively shaping the future of the circular economy in fashion,” said Alexis Hoopes, global vice president of fashion at Ebay. “By combining Condé Nast's significant influence on the fashion world with Ebay's curated selection and trusted platform, we are placing pre-loved fashion at the heart of the fashion conversation, positioning it as both conscious and desirable.”

This collaboration builds on several projects the partners have previously undertaken. They have worked together on events including the Met Gala and Vogue World events in Paris, Hollywood and London. The inaugural Vogue Vintage Market was also part of the Ebay collaboration, aiming to highlight second-hand clothing.

The partnership will now be expanded to include further events across all Condé Nast platforms. It will also focus on themes such as conscious consumption and trustworthy resale.

“This collaboration reflects our shared vision to encourage a new generation to embrace vintage and pre-loved as an expression of their personal style,” said Doug Grinspan, chief business officer, US sales & global key accounts at Condé Nast. “Together, we are telling inspiring stories that celebrate fashion's rich history, while inviting our communities to discover and purchase authenticated treasures on Ebay.”