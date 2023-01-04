Ebay continues pre-loved fashion push with Love Island partnership

Online marketplace Ebay UK has announced it is “recoupling” with ITV reality TV show Love Island to continue to shift perceptions of pre-loved fashion.

Last series, Ebay became Love Island’s first-ever pre-loved fashion partner, and new research from ITV reveals that one in two (53 percent) of Love Island viewers aware of the partnership said they’d bought pre-loved in the past three months. That is more than double the amount for those who hadn’t watched or been aware of the partnership.

In addition, Ebay UK saw a 1,600 percent increase in searches for ‘pre-loved clothes,’ and 24 percent more new circular fashion businesses have joined the online marketplace.

For Love Island season 9, launching this month, Ebay said its pre-loved fashion stylist Amy Bannerman will once again be sourcing fashion from the online marketplace to style series 9’s Islanders, and for the first time, it will be adding a selection of authenticated designer sneakers and a range of luxury clothes from the new Imperfects range, as it looks to showcase how much more there is to pre-loved fashion.

Kirsty Keoghan, global general manager of fashion at Ebay, said in a statement: “We’re so excited to be returning to the Love Island villa in this series to put pre-loved fashion, centre stage. The partnership has already shown its impact with Islanders and our pre-loved ambassador Tasha Ghouri demonstrating their true style and flair with pre-loved looks. We’re very excited to continue this conversation and show the nation how good pre-loved really can look.”

Mike Spencer, creative director of Love Island at Lifted Entertainment, added: “We are thrilled to be pairing up with Ebay again as our pre-loved fashion partner. We are excited to keep working with Ebay and to keep highlighting more conscious ways of shopping on screen. This partnership will see our lucky Islanders get to pick and wear some incredible clothes sourced from eBay. We love pre-loved.”