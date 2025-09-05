eBay expands Authenticity Guarantee to cover apparel

eBay has expanded its Authenticity Guarantee to cover apparel in the United Kingdom, ensuring its authentication service covers entire looks from head to toe.

The online marketplace’s expanded authentication service for luxury watches, handbags, sneakers, and jewelry represents a major step in eBay’s efforts to establish greater trust in the secondhand luxury market. Each item eligible for the service is first verified by expert authenticators before it is sent to the seller, guaranteeing the item’s authenticity.

“Trust is one of the biggest hurdles in pre-loved fashion,” said Kirsty Keoghan, GM European Fashion, eBay, in a statement. “Expanding Authenticity Guarantee to clothing gives people the confidence to buy the styles they love, from staples to statement pieces, knowing every item has been verified by experts. With whole-look authentication now possible, our goal is to make pre-loved fashion a natural first choice.”

The announcement of the service expansion comes after eBay initially launched its Authenticity Guarantee in the United States. Since then, eBay has continued to roll out its authentication programme globally. During Q2 2025, the service reached a milestone of over one million authenticated items in a single quarter, bringing the total to 15 million inspected items globally.

Indicating increasing consumer demand for authenticated pre-owned designer items, from established luxury houses to emerging accessible brands, the authentication service is provided at no cost to buyers and integrates seamlessly into the standard eBay checkout process.

Easy to use, upon the purchase of qualifying items for the service, the products are first routed to eBay’s UK authentication facility, where trained specialists verify authenticity using brand-specific standards. Verified items are then shipped to buyers with tracking and include a QR-coded authentication certificate.

eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee covers five luxury categories from select brands: sneakers (100 pounds minimum), watches (1,500 pounds minimum), handbags and accessories, jewelry (500 pounds minimum), and apparel and accessories (200 pounds minimum).