Ebay is collaborating with Erdem to spotlight pre-loved fashion

E-commerce platform Ebay is continuing its mission to spotlight pre-loved fashion during the upcoming spring/summer 2026 catwalk season in New York, London, Milan and Paris, by returning with its ‘Endless Runway’ circular fashion initiative.

The global initiative, now in its second year, was launched to reinforce pre-loved fashion’s place on the catwalk, and has confirmed partnerships with leading fashion designers, including Erdem, Luar, Altuzarra, Kallmeyer, and Ahluwalia, in collaboration with Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), British Fashion Council (BFC), and Fédération de la Mode Circulaire (FMC).

Each of the participating designers will incorporate pre-loved pieces from previous collections into their SS26 showcases.

“From archival runway pieces to pre-loved staples, each runway look will make a bold statement about the power of pre-loved and the relevance of circularity on fashion’s biggest stage,” explains Ebay.

Ebay Endless Runway 2024 - London Credits: Ebay

Commenting on collaborating with Ebay, Erdem Moralıoğlu, founder and creative director of Erdem, who is showing during London Fashion Week, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to partner with Ebay ‘Endless Runway’ for spring/summer 2026. Reimagining an archival Erdem look within a circular fashion format offers a unique opportunity to explore continuation of a narrative, design, and sustainability.”

In addition, Ebay will present its own pre-loved catwalk shows, which will be shoppable in real-time via Ebay Live, during New York Fashion Week on September 10 and London Fashion Week on September 18, with Ebay resident stylists Brie Welch and Amy Bannerman at the helm.

Alexis Hoopes, vice president of global fashion at Ebay, added: “Ebay is where vintage finds, pre-loved pieces, and emerging designer fashion converge – offering the most dynamic selection, for the most diverse fashion marketplace in the world.

“With Ebay Endless Runway, we’re continuing to prove that pre-loved fashion is leading the global conversation around circularity.”