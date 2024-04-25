Ebay launches livestream shopping in the UK

Online marketplace Ebay will host its first livestream shopping event in the UK on May 1.

The interactive livestream will be hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan and the retailer's pre-loved style director, Amy Bannerman, and will feature a range of outfits from Ryan’s own wardrobe.

Viewers will be able to purchase Ryan’s pre-loved fashion items in real-time, including looks she has worn on stage at her comedy shows and the red carpet for her Netflix show ‘The Duchess’. All funds raised will be donated to the Women’s Health Information and Support Centre charity.

All items will be available as "buy it now" through vintage retailer Messina Hembry’s Ebay store, alongside a selection of its own second-hand items, from sequin dresses to oversized blazers and statement bomber jackets.

The Ebay Live launch event will also feature archive pieces, including Tasha Ghouri’s finale dress from the Love Island wardrobe sourced by Bannerman.

Ahead of the event, Ryan said in a statement: “I’ve always enjoyed being playful with clothes and am known for my sense of style so I’m really excited to be partnering with eBay to clear out my wardrobe now there are no fashion fees to sell pre-loved fashion.

“I’m always dressing up for events and am a huge fan of buying and selling on eBay to find fashion gems.”

This follows the news earlier this month where Ebay announced it is scrapping fees for individual sellers of pre-owned clothing in a bid to encourage more circular shopping across the UK.