Ebay UK expands Authenticity Guarantee programme to fine jewellery

With more than 600,000 listings of fine jewellery live on Ebay daily, the online marketplace is expanding its Authenticity Guarantee programme to vet and verify new and pre-loved jewellery pieces for items over 500 pounds.

In collaboration with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Ebay’s Authenticity Guarantee programme will include top designer brands such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Co and Chopard, as well as antique and unique items of unbranded fine jewellery, featuring gold, certain gems and jewels.

The launch in the UK comes as demand for luxury items continues to gain momentum on the marketplace with double-digit growth, and an increase in searches for both branded and unbranded items over the past year.

Ebay Authenticity Guarantee fine jewellery Credits: Ebay UK

Tirath Kamdar, global general manager of luxury at Ebay, said in a statement: “Jewellery has always been popular on eBay, and there has been a noticeable increase in demand for both new and pre-owned pieces over the past year.

“Rightfully customers want confidence when buying a special item, which is why we are expanding our luxury offering within the Authenticity Guarantee program to now include fine jewellery in the UK. Customers want to trust what they are getting is the real deal and we’re proud to work with credentialed GIA gemologists and jewellery experts to provide our Authenticity Guarantee service, to ensure they get what they expect.”

Ebay Authenticity Guarantee fine jewellery Credits: Ebay UK

The Authenticity Guarantee will mean that all new and pre-loved fine jewellery pieces, when sold for over 500 pounds, will be independently verified by a team of experts and gemologists from GIA, the world’s gem authority since 1931. They will use standard-establishing expertise to perform a multi-point inspection, verifying the metal type, purity and gemstone quality to confirm the authenticity of each piece. GIA experts will also verify each jewellery item against the seller's listing description, to ensure the buyer gets exactly what they ordered, all at no extra cost to the buyer or seller.

Pritesh Patel, chief operating officer at the GIA, added: “GIA is the trusted independent source of knowledge, standards, and education in gems and jewellery; our mission is to protect consumers. We’re pleased to continue collaborating with Ebay on its Authentication Guarantee, extending the service to the UK, helping to protect the millions of fine jewellery buyers and sellers on Ebay.”

Ebay UK launched its Authentication Guarantee programme in 2021, which has expanded to include sneakers, watches, jewellery, handbags, and streetwear, as it continues to target growth as a top luxury shopping destination.