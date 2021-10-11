Ebay UK launches authenticity guarantee for luxury watches

Ebay UK, one of the largest luxury watch marketplaces in the world, is expanding its ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ service, with a new post-sale authentication service for luxury watches sold for 2,000 pounds or more in the UK.

The ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ offers “meticulous inspection and verification” by independent experts and provides an “extra layer of trust and confidence for shoppers browsing watches on the site,” explains eBay.

Kirsty Keoghan, director of luxury goods at eBay UK, said in a statement: “When it comes to purchasing luxury goods such as watches, confidence and trust is paramount for our customers.

“Our number one goal is to bring more trust to our marketplace for our entire eBay community which is why we are investing in authenticity guarantee for watches at no extra cost to the buyer or seller, so customers can buy or sell luxury watches with complete confidence and have the item delivered to their door within two days via secure delivery.”

Image: courtesy of eBay

The online marketplace is partnering with Stoll and Co and its experienced team of dedicated watchmakers and technicians to carry out a multi-point physical authentication inspection on watches, including Rolex, Omega, and Tag Heuer.

The multi-point physical authentication inspection of the watches includes the crown, bezel, dial, case, clasp/buckle, hands, end links, and reference number. They also review any collateral that is sent alongside, including the watches’ inner and outer boxes, as well as the pillow on which the watch is presented.

Stoll and Co’s head watchmaker, Graham Foster, said: “Buying an expensive watch online can be a nerve-wracking experience, that’s why this process is of utmost importance to the second-hand luxury watch market, giving customers the security of knowing that their purchase is 100 percent authentic.

“It’s the details within high end watches that make us tick, so we’re excited to bring our skills and expertise to the UK to help power eBay’s new Authenticity Guarantee for watches.”

Image: courtesy of eBay

Buying and reselling vintage and pre-owned timepieces has become a key part of the luxury watch market with searches for watches on eBay.co.uk increasing by 31 percent over the last two years with one selling every 28 seconds on the platform last year.

The announcement follows the success of eBay’s ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ for sneakers in the UK earlier this year, where new and used sneakers from popular brands sold on the marketplace for 100 pounds or more are similarly vetted and verified by an independent team of authenticators.