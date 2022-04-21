eBay UK launching ‘Imperfects’ to drive more circularity

Online marketplace eBay is launching ‘Imperfects’ to coincide with Earth Day on April 22, which will offer fashion products from brands including North Face and Off-White that did not meet the manufacturers' strict quality standards.

The move is in a bid to reduce fashion waste, explains eBay, inspired by the supermarkets’ wonky veg initiative, which launched in a bid to cut food waste. The initiative will connect consumers with in-season and high demand imperfect fashion pieces for a fraction of its retail price and extend the garment’s life cycle.

‘Imperfects,’ located within eBay’s Brand Outlet hub, will feature apparel, shoes and accessories, which are considered new, but with defects, from more than 100 high street and high-end brands, including Versace, Fila, Timberland and Puma at up to 60 percent off.

Defects may include a small scuff or mark, a button missing or a loose thread that may have been from the factory or are ex-display, which means they can’t be sold at full price.

All imperfections will be clearly labelled in the listing with accompanying photos, explained eBay, so customers know exactly what they are buying. All Imperfects purchases also come with free shipping and 30-day returns, with a money-back guarantee so customers can shop with peace of mind.

Image: eBay

Jemma Tadd, head of fashion at eBay UK, said in a statement: “With growing financial pressures and the climate crisis continuing to be at the forefront of consumers’ minds, we’re proud to launch Imperfects as another avenue to help keep fashion items out of landfill.

“It’s often the fashion items that may have not made the ‘cut’ and failed quality assurance checks - as a result customers would not have had the opportunity to purchase the items. eBay is providing a platform for these items to be given a second chance, and be sold, despite their imperfections.”

New data from the marketplace also found that UK shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious, and searches for ‘preloved clothes’ have multiplied nine times in the last year, while ‘used dress’ searches are up by 156 percent.