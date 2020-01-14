Eberjey named Designer of the Year for 2020 by Salon International de la Lingerie

American lingerie, loungewear and sleepwear brand Eberjey has been awarded the title of Designer of the Year 2020 by the leading global trade show for lingerie and swimwear, Salon International de la Lingerie. The intimate apparel brand will be awarded for its work in Paris on Jan. 18, according to an announcement from Eberjey.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our distinction and importance in the industry,” says Ali Mejia, Eberjey’s co-founder and creative director, in a statement. “We saw a void in the market and built a brand that would give women the opportunity to be comfortable and confident in their own skin—a complete departure from the oversexualized fantasy brands that were popular at the time.”

The Miami-based brand launched in 1996, by Meija and Mariela Rovito, focusing on comfort, softness, self-care and natural beauty. Since then, Eberjey has changed how women shop for intimate apparel, shifting the consumer mindset from the aforementioned “oversexualized” aesthetic and pushing for a new vision of lingerie and sleepwear.

Eberjey is currently available at renowned retailers including Bloomingdale’s, Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, and more. It is also available at independent lingerie and ready-to-wear boutiques, as well as its own brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S. and online.

Image: Eberjey Facebook