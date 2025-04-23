Eckō Unltd. to launch a capsule collection with Jalen Williams

American streetwear brand Eckō Unltd., part of the Iconix Brand Group, is teaming up with NBA All-Star Jalen (J-Dub) Williams, one of the standout basketball players for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williams, who is in just his third season with the NBA, will become the brand’s newest ambassador and capsule collaborator, launching a collection with Eckō Unltd. for the 2025 holiday season.

The collaborative Eckō Unltd. x JDub capsule collection will blend the brand’s vintage streetwear energy with modern, athletic-inspired silhouettes in a nod to Williams' childhood memories and style.

Commenting on the collaboration, Andie Lipton, senior vice president of marketing at Iconix, said in a statement: “Jalen represents everything Eckō Unltd. stands for - boldness, creativity, and staying true to who you are.

"His impact on and off the court makes him a natural fit for the brand as we continue to reintroduce Ecko to a new generation. This collaboration is more than just a capsule—it's a celebration of street culture, legacy, and the future."

Jalen, J-Dub, Williams wearing vintage Eckō Unltd. Credits: Eckō Unltd. by Joseph Owen Junior

The Eckō Unltd. brand was founded in 1993 by Marc Eckō and became known for spotlighting art, graffiti, hip-hop, and sports, and is represented by its iconic rhino logo.

Eckō, who periodically collaborates with the brand, including on this partnership, added: "I deeply admire Jalen. Effortlessly authentic and genuinely enthusiastic in a way that's refreshing—and especially rare these days - among those who've achieved notoriety at such a young age. When you're in the spotlight, the instinct is to put on a protective veneer, but Jalen confidently wears his true self as armour. That's the ultimate form of style."