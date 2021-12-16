Ecovative partners with Bestseller and PVH Corp. on sustainable fashion cooperative

Ecovative has partnered with Bestseller and PVH Corp. on an international sustainable fashion cooperative.

Both Bestseller and PVH Corp. will have priority access to Ecovative’s mycelium innovations, and will work with Ecovative on developing mycelium materials for products and consumer applications.

Ecovative has been producing mycelium for a range of partners globally, launching an alternative leather material, ForagerT Hides in 2021.

Once Ecovative’s mycelium is grown, it creates a ready-to-finish material that contains no plastic scrims or petroleum based coatings. It is made entirely out of bio-based resources.

Its mycelium material is grown in sheets up to 24 metres in length, and 1.8 metres wide, with the entire process only taking 9 days. It can be created according to specific needs, such as tensile strength, density and fibre orientation.

Working with Fashion for Good Cooperative members, designers from Bestseller and PVH Corp., and Ecovative’s engineers will research design, build and test research and development strategy.

“At PVH we are excited to explore innovations that reduce the environmental impact of our products,” said Rebecca England, VP of innovation at PVH Europe. “Mycelium provides us with an opportunity to respond to growing consumer interest in lower impact products while supporting quality and design that meet the needs and expectations of our consumers.”

Ecovative’s mycelium material can be used in a variety of ways: from leather accessories, garments, belts and shoes.

“Mycelium shows great potential in the fashion innovation sphere which extends far beyond our own industry,” said Anders Schorling Overgård, sustainable materials engineer at Bestseller. “We are keen on diving into the product development phase and really understanding the aesthetics and actual performance of Ecovative’s materials in the lab.”